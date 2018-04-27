Pompeo Sworn in as US Secretary of State

Washington: Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner image, and immediately embarked on a mission to Europe and the Middle East with a strong declaration of support from President Donald Trump.
Pompeo overcame stiff opposition in the Senate from Democrats who warned he would add fuel to Trump's aggressive foreign policy.
Barbara Bush has long been considered the rock at the center of one of America's most prominent political families.
Fired former FBI chief James Comey lashed out at Donald Trump in an interview with ABC broadcast Sunday, calling him "morally…
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis signed an order for up to 4,000 National Guard personnel to support DHS's southern border secu…
US President Donald Trump barreled through warnings of a damaging trade war with China Thursday, vowing an additional $100 billion…
China unveiled plans Wednesday to hit major US exports worth $50 billion such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliato…
The United States has published a list of $50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs, prompting Beijing to promise…
Mattis said that Indonesia is a geographic and diplomatic fulcrum for the Indo-Pacific region
US President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized the suspension of controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key tr…
Florida high school student Aalayah Eastmond will join a massive crowd of Americans, expected to number in the hundreds of thousan…
Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant was pounded by criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm …
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
The welcoming ceremony at the meeting of South Korea's Moon Jae-in and North's Kim Jong-un, dripped with symbolism.
It was a historic handshake that Koreans had waited more than a decade to see.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit Friday after shaking hands…
Armenia's parliament on Thursday set May 1 as the date to elect a prime minister in a bid to defuse rapidly escalating tension…
Ukraine on Thursday marked 32 years since Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear disaster, saying it would "remain an open …
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited Roman Catholic church head Pope Francis to visit the country.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's president Moon Jae-in will meet at the Military Demarcation Line that div…
US President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, was set to be confirmed as America's top diplomat.
Germans staged shows of solidarity with Jews Wednesday afters a spate of shocking anti-Semitic incidents, raising pointed question…
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected any hopes of rewriting a nuclear deal with world powers Wednesday, after the leaders …