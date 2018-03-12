En
FM Retno Arrives in Russia

Sonya Michaella    •    12 Maret 2018 14:43 WIB
FM Retno Arrives in Russia
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (center) (Photo:MoFA)

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minster Retno Marsudi landed in Moscow, Russia on Monday, March 12, 2018.

"It is the first ministerial-level visit since 2010," said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry in a written statement on Monday afternoon.

The Indonesian top diplomat was accompanied by Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Wahid Supriadi. She was also welcomed by Russian Ambassador-Designate to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorbyeva.

The 55-year-old diplomat is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Rusian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. She is expected to address a number of bilateral and international issues with her Russian counterpart.

The two ministers reportedly will discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to Indonesia. Both governments will also reiterate their supports for Palestninian independence.



(WAH)

