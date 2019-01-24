En
Jokowi's Campaign Team Meet with 21 European Ambassadors

Arga sumantri    •    24 Januari 2019 19:32 WIB
Jokowi's Campaign Team Meet with 21 European Ambassadors
Jakarta: The national campaign ceam of incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin held a meeting with 21 ambassadors from European Union (EU) member countries on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

"We discussed about the importance of stronger Indonesia-EU relationship," the national campaign team head Erick Thohir said.

"We focused on bilateral economic relations between the two economies," the influential businessman added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. All of the debates will take place in the capital city of Jakarta.

In order to run for presidency, the incumbent candidate is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.


(WAH)

