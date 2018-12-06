Australia Offers Condolences to Families of Nduga Attack Victims

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Australian counterpart Marise Payne on the sidelines of the 11th Bali Democracy Forum in Nusa Dua on Thursday.



"We offer our condolences for the families of the workers who were killed in Papua," Payne said during a joint press statement after the meeting.

"It was a very tragic incident," she said.Last week, an armed group attacked a bridge construction project in the Papuan regency of Nduga. The group allegedly killed at least 20 people."19 of them were workers. The other one was a military officer," National Police chief General Tito Karnavian told reporters on Wednesday."We are still chasing the suspects. It is still on going," Tito added.(WAH)