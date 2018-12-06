En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Australia Offers Condolences to Families of Nduga Attack Victims

Fajar Nugraha    •    06 Desember 2018 16:39 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
Australia Offers Condolences to Families of Nduga Attack Victims
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Australian counterpart Marise Payne (Photo:Medcom.id/Fajar)

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Australian counterpart Marise Payne on the sidelines of the 11th Bali Democracy Forum in Nusa Dua on Thursday.

"We offer our condolences for the families of the workers who were killed in Papua," Payne said during a joint press statement after the meeting.

Baca juga
"It was a very tragic incident," she said.

Last week, an armed group attacked a bridge construction project in the Papuan regency of Nduga. The group allegedly killed at least 20 people.

"19 of them were workers. The other one was a military officer," National Police chief General Tito Karnavian told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are still chasing the suspects. It is still on going," Tito added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0847 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv