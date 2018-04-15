Trump, Allies Praise Syria Strikes as Moscow Seethes

New York: US President Donald Trump and his British and French allies on Saturday hailed their joint strikes in Syria in response to its alleged use of chemical weapons, warning Damascus that any repetition would be met with renewed firepower.
Hours later, the allies signaled their resolve to return to diplomacy, launching a new bid at the United Nations to investigate the chemical weapons attacks.
A missile attack on a Syrian military airport left several dead and wounded.
The negotiations with Jaish al-Islam crumbled this week and air strikes resumed on Friday.
An international convoy has to quit from Eastern Ghouta as Syria regime pounded the region.
The United Nations Human Rights Council has agreed to hold an emergency session Friday on the crisis in Syria's besieged rebel…
Turkey suffered heavy losses on Thursday during its offensive against a Kurdish militia in northwest Syria.
About 40 trucks are loaded and ready to ferry relief supplies to Syria's bomb-and-siege shattered Eastern Ghouta. But they sti…
Humanitarian pause failed to end violence in Eastern Ghouta, with fresh bloodshed and no sign of aid deliveries in the first …
Air raids continues in Eastern Ghouta despite "humanitarian pause" announced by Russia.
Putin agreed to a five-hour daily window of humanitarian pause in Syria.
New clashes broke out Sunday in Syria’s rebel-held region of Eastern Ghouta. The latest airstrikes have intensified, despite…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
The Syrian army has declared that all anti-regime forces have left Eastern Ghouta.
The Gulf crisis, which has seen Qatar isolated by Saudi Arabia and its allies, is not on the table at the upcoming meeting of Arab…
President Donald Trump said Thursday the US could re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership if it could get a 'better' deal. …
A campaign by Arab states to block Israel’s bid for a Security Council seat has gained support weeks ahead of a scheduled UN…
The world's chemical arms watchdog on Thursday confirmed Britain's findings on the identity of a nerve agent used on a for…
The Russian defence ministry said the Syrian regime flag was flying Thursday in the town of Douma, signalling that government forc…
The Kremlin said that a crisis communications link with the United States meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria was being …
One person died and a dozen tourists were injured in a hot air balloon crash on South Korea's popular resort island of Jeju.
A fighter from the Palestinian group Hamas was killed Thursday by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.
An Algerian plane with around 100 army personnel on board crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airbase outside th…