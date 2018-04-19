FM Retno Receives US, UK and French Ambassadors

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received three foreign ambassadors at her office in Central Jakarta on Thursday morning.
They are United States Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph Donovan, United Kingdom Ambassador to Indonesia Moazzam Malik and French Ambassador to Indonesia Jean Charles Berthonet.
Indonesia and Timor Leste have proposed various cooperation opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic relations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) will cooperate with non-profit organization Justice Without Border (JWB) to protect Indo…
Indonesia will chair MIKTA dialogue group in 2018. The country will raise two main issues to other member countries.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry will move the 10th Bali Democracy Forum (BDF X) from the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) t…
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Chinese Vice Prime Minister Liu Yandong at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jl Medan…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Kuching, Malaysia on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Afghanistan's High Peace Council leader Mohammad Khalili at …
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Indonesian-funded hospital in Rakhine, Myanmar on Su…
Indonesian President Joko "Kokowi" Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak atttended the 12th Annual bilateral c…
President Joko "Widodo" highlighted Myanmar's Rakhine crisis during the 31st ASEAN Summit at the Philippines Interna…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
Cuba is poised for the end of an era on Thursday as President Raul Castro steps down, formally handing power to his long-time depu…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given his young, stylish wife the title of First Lady in what analysts say is a major boost to…
A female mayor at the centre of a fierce debate over allowing women into the sumo ring vowed Thursday never to back down as she pr…
UN security experts have said they were negotiating with Syrian and Russian authorities for international chemical inspectors to d…
President Emmanuel Macron faced booing from hostile railway workers Wednesday while touring a town in eastern France, as spreading…
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called snap elections in Turkey for June 24, bringing the polls forward by over a year…
South Korea is seeking to open discussions about formally declaring an end to the war with the nuclear-armed North at a rare inter…
The Kremlin's annual list of Russian officials' earnings has provided an outline of the richest names in government, even …
President Donald Trump Tuesday confirmed direct contacts between the United States and North Korea and gave his blessing to talks …
Barbara Bush has long been considered the rock at the center of one of America's most prominent political families.