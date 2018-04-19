FM Retno Receives US, UK and French Ambassadors

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received three foreign ambassadors at her office in Central Jakarta on Thursday morning.



They are United States Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph Donovan, United Kingdom Ambassador to Indonesia Moazzam Malik and French Ambassador to Indonesia Jean Charles Berthonet.

"Syria repeatedly carried out chemical attacks against its people. OPCW has identified four chemical attacks as of now," Donovan said."Our airstrikes were directed to destroy their chemical weapons storages. The airstrikes were aimed to reduce their capablities," he added.On Saturday, US, UK and France destroyed multiple government sites in Damascus and Homs. The three countries carried out the military strikes in response to the Douma chemical attack a week earlier."We have invited the Indonesian government to punish the Assad regime," Malik said.(WAH)