Whistleblowing Myanmar Policeman Sentenced to Jail

Yangon: A Myanmar police officer who shocked observers by testifying against his force when he described their effort to "entrap" two Reuters journalists has been sentenced to jail, a police spokesman said Monday.
Deputy police major Moe Yan Naing was brought out as a prosecution witness earlier this month in a pre-trial hearing against the journalists, who face up to 14 years in prison for possessing classified documents.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh during a bilateral meeting in Hanoi, …
Bungling, distortion and diplomatic doublespeak have hollowed out the deal to repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar, with…
A Belarusian model detained in Thailand who claims to have revelations about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was …
The Philippines has announced its best-known holiday island Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months over concerns that t…
President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the UN human rights chief, calling him "empty-headed" in…
A pig-tailed macaque yanked at a coconut on a piece of string until it fell to the floor, a small victory for the simian student a…
Filipino zealots marked Good Friday with a bloody display of religious frenzy by having themselves nailed to crosses and whipping …
Myanmar's parliament on Wednesday elected a staunch ally of Aung San Suu Kyi as the country's new president, allowing her …
The Malaysian government sought Wednesday to redraw the electoral map in what critics slammed as a bid to rig forthcoming polls, s…
Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw resigned suddenly on Wednesday leaving the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi withou…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that …
Iran on Monday dismissed "unfounded" accusations by new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over its "ambition to dom…
At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two …
China's foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, his office said Monday, becoming the highest-ranking Chinese offici…
Seven South Korean sports associations are considering forming joint teams with North Korea for this year's Asian Games in Ind…
Abundant natural wonders and ancient treasures have long attracted tourists to the kingdom.
Kim said he "would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US as well as journalists."
World leaders and governments hailed the historic summit Friday between the leaders of North and South Korea as a step towards pea…
The leaders of North and South Korea agreed Friday to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearisation of the divided pe…
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner ima…