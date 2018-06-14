Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Freed ahead of World Cup

Moscow: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he had been freed on Thursday, the same day the World Cup was due to begin in the country, after serving a 30-day sentence for organising an illegal protest.
"I'm with you again after a 30-day business trip. I'm so happy to be free," he wrote on Twitter.
Austria said Friday it could expel up to 60 Turkish-funded imams and their families and shut down seven mosques as part of a crack…
The Mediterranean could become a "sea of plastic", the WWF warned on Friday in a report calling for measures to clean up…
The skeleton of an extremely rare form of dinosaur sold for more than two million euros ($2.3 million) at the Eiffel Tower in Pari…
The cap's unmistakable Barcelona logo peeks out from under the reindeer herder's woolly hood.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Most South Korean newspapers reacted with cautious optimism Wednesday to the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un…
Turkey's Kurds are set to play a critical role in determining the outcome of election this month, with their votes coveted not…
Russia has deployed air defence systems and stringent fan background checks in a sweeping security operation to counter the twin t…
Here is a look back at the diplomatic rollercoaster that took President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un from rhetor…
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un hailed their historic summit Tuesday as a breakthrough in relations between Cold War foes, but the ag…
France is increasing its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, sending warships through the South China Sea and planning a…
Dennis Rodman broke down in tears live on television Tuesday as he recounted the hostility he faced for meeting dictator Kim Jong …
US President Donald Trump predicted he would have a 'terrific relationship' with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Tuesday, as…
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un made history Tuesday, becoming the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet and shake hands.