Italy Plunges into Political Crisis after Govt Talks Collapse

Rome: Italy was mired in fresh political chaos after the populist parties' bid to take power collapsed with the president set to appoint Monday a pro-austerity economist to lead a technocrat government ahead of new elections.
President Sergio Mattarella vetoed the nomination of fierce eurosceptic Paolo Savona as economy minister, enraging the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right League and prompting their prime minister-elect to step aside.
From lawmakers to Michelin-starred chefs, gourmets across France are seriously cheesed off at new rules that they say could put th…
A largely unknown lawyer and law professor, far removed from the cut-throat world of Italian politics, Giuseppe Conte is the favou…
Tucked away in the picturesque German city of Ludwigsburg, a tiny team of investigators tracks the last surviving Nazi war crimina…
Prince Charles will be the one to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry, palace officials said F…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Monday he was scrapping a project to build a high-speed railway to Singapore, in an…
The Monaco Grand Prix faced a growing barrage of criticism on Monday after Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton described it as &quo…
Conservative candidate Ivan Duque won the first round of Colombia's presidential election but fell short of the 50 percent thr…
Iran's president will attend a summit with his Chinese and Russian counterparts next month, officials in Beijing said Monday, …
China has voiced "strong dissatisfaction" after two US warships sailed by an island claimed by Beijing in the disputed S…
Signatories of the Iran nuclear deal meet with the Islamic republic in Vienna on Friday in a bid to save the agreement two weeks a…
North Korea said Friday it was still willing to talk to the United States after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit…
US President Donald Trump informed Kim Jong Un Thursday he is canceling their nuclear summit next month in Singapore, blaming &quo…
Investigators probing the 2014 downing of flight MH17 said Thursday for the first time that the missile which brought down the pla…