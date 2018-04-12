Hamas Fighter Killed in Israel Gaza Strike

World (En) Israel Claims to be In Touch with 10 Countries Over Embassy Moves Selasa, 26 Dec 2017 10:52 Israel is in touch with 'at least ten countries' over the possible transfer of their embassies to Jerusalem after the Unit…

World News UN Assembly Rejects U.S. Claim of Jerusalem Sabtu, 23 Dec 2017 03:18 The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution rejecting the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as th…

World News US Vetoes UN Resolution Rejecting Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Rabu, 20 Dec 2017 03:49 The United States on Monday vetoed a resolution supported by the 14 other U.N. Security Council members that would have required P…

National (En) Palestine Not Religious Issue: FM Senin, 18 Dec 2017 18:02 FM Retno also stated that Palestine issue is the interest of all countries in the world.

Indonesia Now OIC Summit to Defend Palestine Minggu, 17 Dec 2017 09:34 Leaders and top officials of the world islamic nations gathered in Turkey to try and forge a united stance against US President Do…

World (En) Minister Marsudi Rally EU's Support for Palestine Kamis, 14 Dec 2017 15:27 Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visit Brussels to gather EU's support for Palestine

World (En) We do not Accept United States Role as Mediator: Abbas Rabu, 13 Dec 2017 19:46 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that there could be no peace or stability in the Middle East until Jerusalem is recogni…

World (En) Erdogan Urges Jerusalem Recognition as Palestine's Capital Rabu, 13 Dec 2017 19:43 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged the world to recognise occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of P…

World (En) Indonesian, Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministers Hold Meeting in Amman Selasa, 12 Dec 2017 15:35 Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki,…

National (En) OIC Meeting Expected to Unify Voices on Defending Palestine Selasa, 12 Dec 2017 15:08 The members of OIC should take advantage of this meeting not only to unite their rejection of the US policy, but more importantly …

World (En) Syrian Regime Flag was Flying in the Town of Douma syria conflict Kamis, 12 Apr 2018 19:06 Kamis, 12 Apr 2018 19:06 The Russian defence ministry said the Syrian regime flag was flying Thursday in the town of Douma, signalling that government forc…

World (En) Russia says Hotline with U.S about Syria Crisis in Use syria conflict Kamis, 12 Apr 2018 17:26 Kamis, 12 Apr 2018 17:26 The Kremlin said that a crisis communications link with the United States meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria was being …

World (En) Pilot Killed in South Korea Hot Air Ballon Crash accident Kamis, 12 Apr 2018 13:51 Kamis, 12 Apr 2018 13:51 One person died and a dozen tourists were injured in a hot air balloon crash on South Korea's popular resort island of Jeju.

World (En) Military Plane with 100 on Board Crashes in Algeria airplane accident Rabu, 11 Apr 2018 17:29 Rabu, 11 Apr 2018 17:29 An Algerian plane with around 100 army personnel on board crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airbase outside th…

World (En) 7 Myanmar Soldiers Sentenced to Prison for Killing Rohingya's myanmar Rabu, 11 Apr 2018 12:07 Rabu, 11 Apr 2018 12:07 Seven members of Myanmar's military have been sentenced to prison terms with hard labor for the killing of 10 Rohingya men las…

World (En) 21 killed in Brazil Prison Breakout Bid Brazil Rabu, 11 Apr 2018 11:27 Rabu, 11 Apr 2018 11:27 At least 21 people died Tuesday in an attempted breakout from a prison in northern Brazil.

World (En) Trump to Decide Possible Military Action on Syria donald trump Selasa, 10 Apr 2018 12:01 Selasa, 10 Apr 2018 12:01 US President Donald Trump was poised Tuesday to decide on possible military action against the Syrian regime.

World (En) France Deny Claim that They Carry out Missile Strike on Syria syria conflict Senin, 09 Apr 2018 14:47 Senin, 09 Apr 2018 14:47 France did not carry out a missile strike on a Syrian government air base early Monday that reportedly killed several people.