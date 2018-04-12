Hamas Fighter Killed in Israel Gaza Strike

Gaza: A fighter from the Palestinian group Hamas was killed Thursday by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the enclave said.
Mohammed Hijaila was killed and another man seriously wounded early Thursday during the strike, the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave said, confirming he was a member of the movement's militant wing.
Israel confirmed the strikes, saying they were retaliation for gun fire across the border. (AFP)
(FJR)
