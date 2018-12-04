Indonesia, Cambodia Ready to Promote Indo-Pacific Concept

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn led a joint commission meeting at Gedung Pancasila in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.



"Indonesia greatly appreciates Cambodia's support in developing the Indo Pacific concept which encourages the principle of openness, inclusiveness, transparency, respect for international law and ASEAN centrality," Retno said.

In the meeting, they agreed to boost investment and trade relations between the two neigboring countries. They were also committed to promote closer ties between Indonesian and Cambodian companies."We will increase bilateral cooperation in pharmacy sector. We will introduce Indonesian products to Cambodian markets," she added.According to the government data, trade between Indonesia and Cambodia grew by 10.86 percent in the past five years. The number of Cambodian tourist arrivals in Indonesia increased by 20 percent in 2017.(WAH)