Palestine Has Rights to Become UN Full Member: FM Retno

Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has reiterated that it is Palestinian natural and legal rights to become a full member of the UN.
“I am here today to signify Indonesia’s full support for Palestinian struggle for independence,” said Retno at the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation on the Middle East on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
