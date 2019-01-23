Palestine Has Rights to Become UN Full Member: FM Retno

Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has reiterated that it is Palestinian natural and legal rights to become a full member of the UN.



“I am here today to signify Indonesia’s full support for Palestinian struggle for independence,” said Retno at the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation on the Middle East on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

“Indonesia affirms that Two-State Solution is the only way to push the peace process between Palestine and Israel forward,” the Foreign Ministry's official website quoted Retno as saying.Retno emphasized that Palestinian issue must receive full attention of the UN Security Council. She said that there are three points that need to be heeded when encouraging the peace process between Palestine and Israel.First, every parties should follow international laws and prevent any provocative acts. Every violent actions and deeds that trespass the international law must be stopped immediately, including the building process of illegal settlement by the Israelis.Second, it is indispensable that the peace process between Palestine and Israel is legitimate. Thus, it is paramount to have the peace process follow the international parameter and supported by multilateral mechanism.Third, Retno lamented the plight and humanitarian crisis that take place in Palestine, especially Gaza. Retno stated that 11 years of blockade by Israel must simply stop.Other than the Palestinian issue, UN Security Council Open Debate also discussed the conflict in Suriah and Yemen. Retno said that the UN should take more role to facilitate the national reconciliation efforts in both countries.(WAH)