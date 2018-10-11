Jokowi, ASEAN Leaders Hold Meeting in Bali

Nusa Dua: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to join the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Annual Meetings in Bali on Thursday.



"The president and other ASEAN leaders will attend the ASEAN Leaders Gathering this afternoon," Presidential Press Bureau head Bey Machmudin said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Ealier today, the former Jakarta governor held a meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He then attended the Annual Leaders Retreat with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.After the bilateral meetings, the PDI Perjuangan politician delivered a keynote speech in the Bali Fintech Agenda forum. He also delivered a keynote address in a seminar on blended finance.The holiday island of Bali is hosting the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Annual Meetings this week. It welcomes around 34 thousand participants representing various institutions.The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.(WAH)