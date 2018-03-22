Syria Rebels Begin Ghouta Evacuation: State Media

Harasta: Syrian rebels began leaving Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, state media said, under the first such evacuation deal from the battered opposition enclave outside Damascus.
State television announced the "departure of 547 people from Harasta so far, including 88 fighters".
Turkey on Friday called on Russia and Iran to "stop" the Syrian bombardment of the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta …
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas appeared on local television Friday to downplay concerns over his health after undergoing what …
Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdo…
International pressure mounted Thursday to end civilian suffering in a rebel-held enclave near Damascus where Syrian jets have bee…
Turkey on Wednesday said it would consider a "legitimate target" any group that comes to the aid of Kurdish militia in A…
A UAE-based company has unveiled what it calls the world's first camel-based baby formula, an instant powder mix aimed mainly …
Iranian search teams found the wreckage on Tuesday of a plane that went missing in the Zagros mountains two days earlier with 66 p…
Israel has struck an "historic" contract to supply natural gas to Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Mon…
Pro-government fighters were expected Monday to enter Syria's Afrin after talks with Kurdish forces, in a move that could pave…
A Palestinian teenager charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers in a case that has gained global attent…
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
Thousands of French train drivers, teachers and air traffic controllers were set to go on strike on Thursday in a major day of pro…
British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Thursday seek to unite EU leaders in condemnation of Moscow over the poisoning of a for…
International pressure mounted on Russia's Vladimir Putin over the the Cold-War style poisoning of a spy on British soil.
President Donald Trump is poised to unveil sanctions against China Thursday for the 'theft' of US intellectual property.
Israel admitted for the first time Wednesday it was responsible for a top-secret 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear …
Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw resigned suddenly on Wednesday leaving the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi withou…
China's sole aircraft carrier has passed through the Taiwan Strait, the island's defence ministry said Wednesday, as Beiji…
President Xi Jinping delivered a blistering nationalist speech Tuesday, warning against any attempts to split China and touting th…
The United States and South Korea announced Tuesday that their annual joint military drills would go ahead next month, with no sig…
Russia hit back at Britain in the spy poisoning row, demanding proof of its alleged involvement in a nerve agent attack.