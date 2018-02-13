Israel Military Trial of Palestinian Teen Opens behind Closed Doors

Ofer Military Court: A Palestinian teenager charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers in a case that has gained global attention went on trial in military court on Tuesday in closed-door proceedings.
The judge in the trial ordered journalists removed from the courtroom, ruling that open proceedings would not be in the interest of 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi, who is being tried as a minor.
Separatists in war-ravaged Yemen have surrounded the presidential palace in the government's de facto capital Aden, moving clo…
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday threatened to expand Turkey's offensive against the Afrin region in Syria to other ci…
The UN will make a fresh push from Thursday to jump-start Syrian peace talks, as violence continues to rage in a seven-year-old wa…
After Turkey assaulted a relatively peaceful Kurdish enclave of northern Syria, regional leaders fear the world will abandon them …
Turkey on Monday intensified its offensive against Kurdish militia targets in Syria as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed there …
US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he hoped for "the dawn of a new era" in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts as he…
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas will ask the EU to officially recognise the state of Palestine when he meets foreign ministers fro…
Daud Salman and his family stayed put in their Iraqi village despite years of regular clashes between tribes, but when a stray bul…
Barely a month after Baghdad declared victory over the Islamic State group, the jihadists could still recapture areas of Iraq, esp…
US President Donald Trump met his national security team Thursday to decide whether to put the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at risk by r…
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
Two armed ethnic groups signed a ceasefire in Myanmar on Tuesday in a move which the government hopes will revive a flagging peace…
A battered Nuku'alofa began cleaning up Tuesday after the most powerful cyclone ever recorded in the Tongan capital tore roofs…
South Africa's ruling ANC party ended marathon closed-door talks early Tuesday morning resolving to remove the scandal-tainted…
Tonga declared a state of emergency Monday as the Pacific island kingdom braces for a direct hit by a powerful cyclone that is thr…
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas visits Russia on Monday in a bid to secure Russian President Vladimir Putin's support follo…
The two Koreas marched together and South Korea's president shared a historic handshake with Kim Jong Un's sister as the P…
The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure for President Donald Trump…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister landed in the South Friday, the first member of Pyongyang's ruling dynasty to set…
The US government slid into its second shutdown in three weeks early Friday after a senator in President Donald Trump's own Re…
The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court Thursday (ICC) launched initial probes into alleged crimes against humanity dur…