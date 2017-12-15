Mugabe Visits Singapore Hospital on First Trip since Ouster

Singapore: Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power last month, visited a Singapore hospital Friday during a trip to the city-state for a medical check-up.
It was the first time he has been seen in public since he was forced to resign after a military takeover brought a sudden end to his authoritarian 37-year reign.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visit Brussels to gather EU's support for Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that there could be no peace or stability in the Middle East until Jerusalem is recogni…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged the world to recognise occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of P…
Indonesian fishermen have helped to set up a house of Muslim worship in a yellow building on Nan’an Road in Nanfang-ao, in Y…
Briton makes first public appearance since he was jailed for life for gruesome killings of two Indonesian women in Hong Kong.
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki,…
Retno will discuss the issue of Jerusalem and convey the full support of Indonesia to Palestine.
Guterres said that Trump's decision might hinder US drive for an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord.
The so-called Thomas fire is only 15 percent contained, now threatening the city of Santa Barbara and the nearby coastal town of C…
Tens of thousands of people have protested in Muslim and Arab countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia.