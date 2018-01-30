Erupting Volcano Sparks Philippine Tourism Boom

Manila: With chili-flavoured "lava ice cream" in demand and awestruck tourists packing onto viewing decks, the erupting Mayon volcano is sparking a local business boom in an impoverished region of the Philippines where tens of thousands of others have fled for their lives.
Albay province has built its image around the picture-perfect, cone-shaped Mayon volcano whose periodic activity offers both boundless opportunity as well as enduring misery.
Philippine police said Wednesday they have adopted special measures, including body cameras, to reduce violence in anti-narcotics …
Two armed ethnic groups signed a ceasefire in Myanmar on Tuesday in a move which the government hopes will revive a flagging peace…
Indonesia and Cambodia will prepare a number of activities to commerate their 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2019.
A man threw a petrol bomb at the lakeside Yangon compound of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, officials said, a …
The disturbing drawings of homes engulfed in flames, and stickmen hanging from trees that are produced by Rohingya children in Ban…
Thai police rejected criticism of efforts to root out human trafficking in the kingdom's multi-billion dollar seafood industry…
Thousands more have fled an erupting volcano in the Philippines, relief workers said Wednesday, as foreign tourists arrived to wat…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy.
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …