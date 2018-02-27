VP Kalla Visits Afghanistan on Peace Mission

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla is on a visit to Afghanistan from Tuesday to Thursday on a peace mission to the country that until now is still torn apart by violence.



In the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the Indonesian vice president will attend the Kabul Peace Process Conference in addition to a series of meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and High Peace Council Chairman Mohammad Karim Khalili, Vice Presidential Spokesman Husain Abdullah remarked on Tuesday.

Kalla's visit to Afghanistan is a follow-up to Indonesia's support to the peace process in the country following his meeting with the Afghan High Peace Council delegation at his office recently in the company of Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Afghan Ambassador to Indonesia Roya Rahmani.On the occasion, Minister Marsudi noted that the meeting was a follow-up to a discussion on the peace process and its realization in Afghanistan, which Indonesia fully supports."Indonesia has been entrusted to contribute to the peace process in Afghanistan. They just now said they had praised Indonesia's commitment, seriousness, and additional efforts so far, and after we conducted 'sounding,' it was found that Indonesia has also been accepted by all parties," she explained.President Joko Widodo undertook a visit to Afghanistan on Jan 29 to demonstrate Indonesia's commitment to peace efforts in Afghanistan.The visit was undertaken only after Indonesian first president Soekarno first paid a visit to that country in 1961.(WIL)