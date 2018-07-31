Jokowi Invites Kim Jong-un to Attend Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games.
On Monday, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani paid a courtesy call on President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam. During the meeting, she delivered the official invitation for Kim Jong-un.
The Environment and Forestry Ministry has ensured that forest fires will not disturb the upcoming Asian Games.
The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared as many as 25 thousand free tickets to promote the 2018 Asian Games.
The Jakarta administration is planning to build a new football stadium in Sunter region, Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno said F…
PT Transjakarta will operate hundreds of additional buses during the 2018 Asian Games, the region-owned company's president di…
The US Department of State has confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia late…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday paid a courtesy call on South Korean president Moon Jae-in.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday inaugurated a data center built by the Indonesian Embassy in South Korea.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wa to …
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-hwa will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss a number o…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi welcomed Ugandan Deputy Prime Minister Kirunda Kivejinja at Pancasila Building, Gambir, …
The Indonesian government has underlined the recently adopted Law on Israel as the Nation-State of Jewish People will hamper progr…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Malaysian counterpart Saefuddin Abdullah have agreed to accelerate border negotiations betw…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged Indonesia and Pacific countries to improve their maritime cooperation.