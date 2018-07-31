Jokowi Invites Kim Jong-un to Attend Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games.



On Monday, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani paid a courtesy call on President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam. During the meeting, she delivered the official invitation for Kim Jong-un.

"We hope that the North Korean leader is willing to travel to Indonesia to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Jakarta," said the PDI Perjuangan politcian in a written statement received by Medcom.id.The Indonesian minister was accompanied by National Police deputy chief Commissioner General Syafruddin, Indonesian Ambassador to North Korea Bambang Hiendarsto and Foreign Ministry's director of East Asia and Pacific affairs Edi Yusup. The meeting was also attended by North Korean Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong Nam, Deputy Foreign Minister Chie Hui Choi, Deputy Director General of Asia Department Park Hyun Chol and Asia Department chief Ri Ho Juun.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.(WAH)