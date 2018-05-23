North Korea Preps Nuclear Site Demolition Despite US Summit Doubts

Seoul: Invited foreign journalists gathered in North Korea Wednesday to witness the slated destruction of the reclusive regime's nuclear test site, a high profile gesture on the road to a summit with the US that Donald Trump now says might not happen.
In a surprise announcement Pyongyang said earlier this month that it planned to "completely" destroy the Punggye-ri facility in the country's northeast, a move welcomed by Washington and Seoul.
North Korea threatened Wednesday to cancel the forthcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump if Washing…
Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jo…
Struggling Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said Tuesday it had bounced back into the black after a disastrous year and will avoid a …
Japan Airlines (JAL) on Monday announced plans to launch a budget airline, hoping to take advantage of an expected expansion in th…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
The search for flight MH370 will end next week, Malaysia's transport minister said Wednesday, more than four years after the p…
Israeli warplanes blasted Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday in a fresh round of retaliation after a Palestinian cros…
The Israeli military has used its newly acquired F-35 stealth fighters in combat, making it the world's first to do so, the ai…
Foreign journalists headed to North Korea on Tuesday to watch the promised destruction of its nuclear test site, a move seen as a …
Thai police blocked anti-junta protesters from marching to Government House on Tuesday to mark four years of military rule, one of…
Scandal-tainted former Malaysian leader Najib Razak arrived Tuesday at the anti-corruption agency for questioning over a massive f…
A largely unknown lawyer and law professor, far removed from the cut-throat world of Italian politics, Giuseppe Conte is the favou…
The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 26 after a person died in the northwest ci…
Malaysia on Monday set up a task force to probe allegations that billions of dollars were looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB i…