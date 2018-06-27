Treasure Trove Seized from Ex-Malaysia PM Worth up to $273 Million

Kuala Lumpur: A vast trove of items seized in raids on properties linked to Malaysia's scandal-mired former leader, including cash, jewellery and luxury handbags, are worth up to $273 million, police said Wednesday.
The searches, part of investigations into scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, netted 12,000 pieces of jewellery, bags containing almost $30 million in cash across 26 different currencies, more than 400 watches worth $19.3 million, and other high-end designer goods.
France is increasing its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, sending warships through the South China Sea and planning a…
Malaysia's newly-elected prime minister called Monday for the Trans-Pacific Partnership to be "renegotiated," and urged protec…
Malaysia's ousted leader has denied wrongdoing over a $2.4 billion China-backed pipeline deal after the new government said th…
A high-fiving Thai traffic cop who shrugs off the heat -- and the bemused glances of passers-by -- to wear a T-rex costume to work…
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
North Korea is carrying out rapid improvements to its nuclear research facility, a monitor said on Wednesday, despite declaring a …
US judge has ordered that migrant families separated at the border with Mexico under President Donald Trump's "zero toler…
Myanmar's military chief and other top brass have been accused by Amnesty International of crimes against humanity for oversee…
The contingent is the first female team to be sent on a foreign mission by the country.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced growing outrage on Tuesday in his largely Catholic nation after calling God "stupi…
For many of the thousands of joyful women packed into Tehran's largest football stadium, their first ever chance to watch a ga…
Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to support the ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.
North and South Korea held talks Tuesday on connecting the railways that run across their border, a physical link that would trans…
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday with worries over a US-China trade war partly offset by optimism about the US economy.