Indonesia Condemns US Embassy Opening in Jerusalem

Jakarta: Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.



"Indonesia strongly condemns the United States' decision to open its Embassy in Jerusalem," said Foreign Minister Retno Mardusi on her official twitter account on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

According to her, the decision has violated various Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. In addition, it will also threaten the future of the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.The Indonesian goverment urged the Security Council and the General Assembly to take firm actions. It also called on other UN member states not to follow the path of the United States."The government and the people of Indonesia will continue to stand with the Palestinians in fighting for their inalienable rights and independence," she added.(WAH)