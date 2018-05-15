En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia Condemns US Embassy Opening in Jerusalem

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    15 Mei 2018 13:57 WIB
middle east (en)
En World (En)
Indonesia Condemns US Embassy Opening in Jerusalem
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo: Medcom.id/Fajar Nugraha)

Jakarta: Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the United States' decision to open its Embassy in Jerusalem," said Foreign Minister Retno Mardusi on her official twitter account on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Baca juga
According to her, the decision has violated various Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. In addition, it will also threaten the future of the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

The Indonesian goverment urged the Security Council and the General Assembly to take firm actions. It also called on other UN member states not to follow the path of the United States.

"The government and the people of Indonesia will continue to stand with the Palestinians in fighting for their inalienable rights and independence," she added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.2327 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv