Indonesia to Provide $7 Million Assistance for Palestine

Jakarta: Indonesia is committed to provide assistance of more than Rp110 Billion or $7 Million to support Palestine, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Tuesday.



"This is a concrete contribution from a united Indonesia, from the community as well as the government, to Palestine," the Foreign Ministry's website quoted the top diplomat as saying.

Indonesia and Palestina held their first bilateral consultation in Jakarta earlier today. The two governments signed a number of cooperations during the meeting.As part of the total assistance, Indonesia will significantly increase its contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from $200 thousand to $2 Million for the period of 2019-2020. In addition, the Indonesian government will contribute the sum of $2 Million over the next three years for cooperation in capacity building in the framework of CEAPAD (Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development).In 2019, Indonesia will train 90 officers and Palestinian citizens in the field of women's empowerment, good governance, the cultivation of tropical fruits, the field of drug and food supervision and flight training with Commercial Pilot License (CPL) certificates in Indonesian flight schools. Since 2008, Indonesia has trained 1,887 Palestinian officers and citizens covering 171 fields of expertise, including in the fields of government, law enforcement, drug and food control, and various other technical fields.The Indonesia-Palestine First Bilateral Consultation is one of the main agenda points in the series of the Solidarity Week for Palestine from October 13-17 2018.(WAH)