Indonesia Raises Palestinian Issue at UN Security Council

Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi raised the issue of Palestine during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York on Tuesday.



"Indonesia congratulates Palestine, for assuming the Chairmanship of the G-77. Shows the international community's vote of confidence on Palestine.," Retno said in her official twitter account @Menlu_RI.

"Two-state solution is the only option for solving the Palestinian issue. Unity and reconciliation are of paramount importance and commend Palestine on their insistent to achieve such goals," she said.Indonesia won the 2018 UNSC election with 144 votes out of 193 members. It previously served as a UNSC non-permanent member in 1973-1974, 1995-1996, and 2007-2008.As a member of UNSC, Indonesia is committed to maintain international peace and security. Among the 15 members of the UN Security Council for the period 2019-2020, Indonesia is one of the largest contributors to the UN Security Mission.The other UNSC members are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Kuwait, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Peru and the Dominican Republic.(WAH)