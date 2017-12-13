Erdogan Urges Jerusalem Recognition as Palestine's Capital

Tens of thousands of people have protested in Muslim and Arab countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia.
The United States stood alone as, one after another, fellow UN Security Council members criticised Trump's decision in an emer…
Clashes, Palestinian rocket fire and Israeli air strikes killed at least two people and wounded dozens of others on Friday.
FM Retno asked for an explanation regarding the statement of Ambassador Donovan which was published on the US Embassy.
Sporadic clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces.
Palestinian leaders disqualified the United States as a peace broker.
Trump claimed US recognition of Jerusalem marked the start of a "new approach" to solving the thorny Israeli-Palest…
The House of Representatives passed the legislation by a unanimous voice vote.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud assured U.S. President Donald Trump that an embassy relocation to Jerusalem is a dang…
President Donald Trump said that he still intends to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that there could be no peace or stability in the Middle East until Jerusalem is recogni…
Indonesian fishermen have helped to set up a house of Muslim worship in a yellow building on Nan’an Road in Nanfang-ao, in Y…
Briton makes first public appearance since he was jailed for life for gruesome killings of two Indonesian women in Hong Kong.
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki,…
Retno will discuss the issue of Jerusalem and convey the full support of Indonesia to Palestine.
Guterres said that Trump's decision might hinder US drive for an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord.
The so-called Thomas fire is only 15 percent contained, now threatening the city of Santa Barbara and the nearby coastal town of C…
Tens of thousands of people have protested in Muslim and Arab countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia.
The United States stood alone as, one after another, fellow UN Security Council members criticised Trump's decision in an emer…
Clashes, Palestinian rocket fire and Israeli air strikes killed at least two people and wounded dozens of others on Friday.