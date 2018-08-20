Jokowi Receives South Korean PM

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday.
Lee arrived at the Freedom Palace at around 01.00 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He then signed a guest book before entering the main room of the palace.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the sidewalks on Sudirman street in South Jakarta on Thursday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will travel to Vietnam in September 2018, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Thursday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday held a Dhikr event to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia's In…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's daughter Kahiyang Ayu gave birth to a baby girl this morning. She is the second gra…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Ohmura has urged the Indonesian government to establish a consulate general in the city of Nagoy…
A Malaysian judge on Thursday ruled the murder trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong in the assasination o…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday received the credentials from eight ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentia…
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Myanmar's Union Minister for the Ministry of the Office of the Union G…
The ASEAN Secretariat commemorated the 51st anniversary of ASEAN at the ASEAN headquarters, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wedne…
A number of countries have offered aid to the victims of the earthquake that left dozens of people dead in the Island of Lomb…
ASEAN member countries are committed to support the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commision on Human Rights (AICHR) which is designed to…
The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah (KJRI Jeddah) has instructed Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to follow all regulations.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today promoted the 2018 Asian Games on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeti…