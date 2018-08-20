Jokowi Receives South Korean PM

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday.



Lee arrived at the Freedom Palace at around 01.00 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He then signed a guest book before entering the main room of the palace.

On Saturday, the South Korean politician attended the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games. At the time, the two Koreas marched hand-in-hand behind the Korean unficiation flag.During the meeting, Jokowi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, State Secretary Minister Pratikno and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. On the other hand, Lee was accompanied by a number of South Korean officials.(WAH)