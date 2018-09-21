Indonesia Offers Condolences over Death of Vietnam's President

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has conveyed the country's condolences over the passing of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.



"My deepest condolences for the passing of President Tran Dai Quang of Vietnam," said the Indonesian diplomat on her official twitter account on Friday, September 21, 2018.

"President Quang contributed greatly to the strengthening of strategic partnership between Indonesia and Vietnam," she added.President Quang died at the age of 61 this morning. He was suffering from a rare illness for sometime.The Vietnamese leader started his careet at the Ministry of Public Security. He was appointed as president in April 2016."May President Quang rest in peace," she added.(WAH)