Indonesia Offers Condolences over Death of Vietnam's President

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has conveyed the country's condolences over the passing of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.
"My deepest condolences for the passing of President Tran Dai Quang of Vietnam," said the Indonesian diplomat on her official twitter account on Friday, September 21, 2018.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Philippine counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday.
Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Ohmura has urged the Indonesian government to establish a consulate general in the city of Nagoy…
The ASEAN Secretariat commemorated the 51st anniversary of ASEAN at the ASEAN headquarters, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wedne…
ASEAN member countries are committed to support the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commision on Human Rights (AICHR) which is designed to…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday handed over three Indonesian sailors released by Abu Sayyaf militant group to their respective f…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her German counterpart Heiko Mass during a working visit to Germany o…
President Joko "Jokowi" held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang at Vietnam Presidential …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivered a public lecture at Hankuk University on the second day of his visit to South K…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received four South Korean company leaders this morning as he started his two-day state v…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will witness the signing of 16 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during a planned visit…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Congolese counterpart Leonard She Okitundu Lundula at the Pancasi…
Even though his body helplessly lay on the bed, his eyes were still able to warmly welcome us. An American citizen named George Pr…
President Joko "Jokowi" on Friday saw off hundreds of Indonesian peacekeepers to join United Nations peacekeeping missio…