Gaza: Palestinian Territory Ravaged by Wars and Poverty

Gaza: The Gaza Strip, run by Islamist movement Hamas, is a poverty-stricken and overcrowded Palestinian coastal enclave.
For more than a week the Gaza border with Israel has been enflamed by violence after Israeli forces opened fire on a protest march on March 30, killing 19 Palestinians and wounding hundreds.
The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution rejecting the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as th…
The United States on Monday vetoed a resolution supported by the 14 other U.N. Security Council members that would have required P…
FM Retno also stated that Palestine issue is the interest of all countries in the world.
Leaders and top officials of the world islamic nations gathered in Turkey to try and forge a united stance against US President Do…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visit Brussels to gather EU's support for Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that there could be no peace or stability in the Middle East until Jerusalem is recogni…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged the world to recognise occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of P…
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki,…
The members of OIC should take advantage of this meeting not only to unite their rejection of the US policy, but more importantly …
Retno will discuss the issue of Jerusalem and convey the full support of Indonesia to Palestine.
Ada beberapa cara untuk mengurangi gejala maag sebelum menjadi lebih parah.
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
Palestinians are taking part in "The Great March of Return."
The negotiations with Jaish al-Islam crumbled this week and air strikes resumed on Friday.
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis signed an order for up to 4,000 National Guard personnel to support DHS's southern border secu…
South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years Friday for corruption, completing a dramatic fa…
Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman travels Sunday to France on the next leg of his global tour.
After the US-led invasion of 2003, Iraq, freed from nearly a quarter century of dictatorship, descended into violence.
Palestinians readied Thursday for new protests along the Gaza border and Israel warned that its open-fire rules would not change a…
Russia warned Britain Thursday it could no longer ignore Moscow's "legitimate" questions over a spy poisoning scanda…
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was on the verge of going to prison Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected…
The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to realize universal h…