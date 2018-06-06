En
RI, US Reaffirm Strategic Partnership

Sonya Michaella    •    06 Juni 2018 15:14 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (left) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo: US Department of State)

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during her working visit to Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Marsudi reaffirmed the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership, agreeing that the United States and Indonesia should continue to work together, as two major democracies, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Marsudi also discussed regional issues, such as North Korea and the South China Sea, and committed to deepening counterterrorism cooperation," the spokesperson added.

Retno held a diplomatic reception at the UN headquarters a day earlier. She lobbied the ambassadors and diplomats of friendly countries ahead of the UN Security Council (UNSC) election later this week.

To win the UNSC seat, Indonesia must get support from at least of UN members. If elected, it will officially fill the position as of January 1, 2019.

 


(WAH)

