RI, US Reaffirm Strategic Partnership

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during her working visit to Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Marsudi reaffirmed the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership, agreeing that the United States and Indonesia should continue to work together, as two major democracies, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert in a written statement received by Medcom.id.
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani is committed to improve financial incusion policies…
The Indonesian Embassy in Cairo has repatriated four Indonesian illegal migrants to their respective hometowns.
Indonesia and Timor Leste have proposed various cooperation opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic relations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) will cooperate with non-profit organization Justice Without Border (JWB) to protect Indo…
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Nearly 200 people are missing and at least 75 have been killed since Guatemala's Fuego volcano began erupting over the weekend…
Malaysia's ousted leader has denied wrongdoing over a $2.4 billion China-backed pipeline deal after the new government said th…
Iran said Tuesday it has launched a plan to boost uranium enrichment capacity with new centrifuges, raising the pressure on Europe…
Israel's intelligence minister called Tuesday for a military coalition against Iran if the Islamic Republic were to defy world…
Jordan's King Abdullah II has warned that the country is "at a crossroads", after a week of anti-austerity protests …
When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un sit down in Singapore next week it will be among the most improbable diplomatic summits in histo…
Rescue workers pulled more bodies Monday from under the dust and rubble left by an explosive eruption of Guatemala's Fuego vol…
A high-fiving Thai traffic cop who shrugs off the heat -- and the bemused glances of passers-by -- to wear a T-rex costume to work…
The cap's unmistakable Barcelona logo peeks out from under the reindeer herder's woolly hood.