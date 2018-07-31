Pompeo to Travel to Indonesia This Week

Jakarta: The US Department of State has confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia later this week.



In Kuala Lumpur on August 2-3, he will reinforce the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries. He also will discuss advancing common security and economic interests based on shared democratic values

In Singapore on August 3-4, he will participatate in annual ASEAN-centered ministerial meetings. He also will promote the United States' vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific."At the ASEAN Regional Forum, the East Asia Summit Ministerial, the U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial, and the Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial, he will engage his fellow foreign ministers on the region's most pressing security challenges, promote the rules-based order, reinforce our commitment to partnerships in the lower Mekong region, and reaffirm U.S. dedication to ASEAN and our friends and allies in the region," said the US Department of State in a press release received by Medcom.id."The Secretary will discuss our shared commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK, upholding the rule‎s-based order in the South China Sea, and countering terrorism," the statement added.In Jakarta on August 4-5, he will reinforce the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership ahead of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. He will also discuss advancing our shared security and bilateral trade and investment goals, affirm ASEAN centrality, and highlight Indonesia's leadership in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific.(WAH)