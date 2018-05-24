Italian PM Nominee Begins Work on Forming Cabinet

Rome: Italy's prime ministerial nominee Giuseppe Conte was to begin work Thursday on lining up a cabinet after being endorsed to lead a coalition government formed by anti-establishment and far-right parties.
Conte's appointment could herald an end to more than two months of political uncertainty in the eurozone's third-biggest economy -- but the coalition's eurosceptic and anti-immigrant stance has alarmed senior European officials.
Prince Charles will be the one to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry, palace officials said F…
EU leaders meeting in Bulgaria pledged Thursday to refuse all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a perman…
Meghan Markle confirmed on Thursday that her father will not be present to walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry o…
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and his glamorous fiancee Meghan Markle is a moment of light relief for a Britain weighed down b…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Investigators probing the 2014 downing of flight MH17 said Thursday for the first time that the missile which brought down the pla…
They arrived at Guantanamo Bay as young men, captured on the battlefields of Afghanistan and elsewhere early in America's war …
The search for flight MH370 will end next week, Malaysia's transport minister said Wednesday, more than four years after the p…
Israeli warplanes blasted Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday in a fresh round of retaliation after a Palestinian cros…
Invited foreign journalists gathered in North Korea Wednesday to witness the slated destruction of the reclusive regime's nucl…
The Israeli military has used its newly acquired F-35 stealth fighters in combat, making it the world's first to do so, the ai…
Foreign journalists headed to North Korea on Tuesday to watch the promised destruction of its nuclear test site, a move seen as a …
Thai police blocked anti-junta protesters from marching to Government House on Tuesday to mark four years of military rule, one of…
Scandal-tainted former Malaysian leader Najib Razak arrived Tuesday at the anti-corruption agency for questioning over a massive f…