Several Countries Offer Aid to Lombok Quake Victims: Foreign Ministry

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    07 Agustus 2018 11:44 WIB
Thousands of Lombok residents currently live at evacuation camps (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta: A number of countries have offered aid to the victims of the earthquake that left dozens of people dead in the Island of Lombok.

"Several countries have offered aid," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir told Medcom.id on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

"We are still assessing whether we need foreign aid," he added.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake occured at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.

The powerful eathquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, it was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

At least 98 people were killed by the earthquake. In addition to that,  thousands of people were forced to flee their homes. 

The government has formed a joint team to rescue the trapped victims. It also has delivered humanitarian aid to support the evacuees.


(WAH)

