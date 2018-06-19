Thailand Carries out First Execution since 2009

Bangkok: Thailand has carried out its first execution since 2009, the Department of Corrections said, killing a 26-year-old convicted murderer in a move condemned by Amnesty International as "deplorable".
Theerasak Longji was executed by lethal injection on Monday, six years after his conviction.
It's one small step for Thailand, one giant leap for Southeast Asia's smelliest fruit.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Monday he was scrapping a project to build a high-speed railway to Singapore, in an…
The search for flight MH370 will end next week, Malaysia's transport minister said Wednesday, more than four years after the p…
Thai police blocked anti-junta protesters from marching to Government House on Tuesday to mark four years of military rule, one of…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
An India forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant s…
Democratic lawmakers vowed Sunday to end the "evil" separation of migrant children from their parents at the US border, …
Dozens of peace protesters arrived in Kabul on Monday after walking hundreds of kilometres across war-battered Afghanistan, as the…
A powerful quake rocked Japan's second city of Osaka on Monday, killing three people including a nine-year-old girl and injuri…
Hardliners of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc are poised Monday to give the German leader an ultimatum to tighten…
The World Cup kicks off in Russia Thursday as the host nation take on Saudi Arabia in front of 80,000 people in Moscow after…
The World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday as years of preparations dogged by diplomatic scandals give way to a month-long feas…
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he had been freed on Thursday, the same day the World Cup was due to begin in the co…
Most South Korean newspapers reacted with cautious optimism Wednesday to the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un…