Myanmar Downgraded in US Trafficking Report

Yangon: Myanmar is not doing enough to tackle human trafficking, according to a US State Department report that downgraded its ranking to the worst tier.
The annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report said Myanmar slipped backward on its trafficked person's index to Tier 3 for failing to protect Rohingya Muslims fleeing a military crackdown in Rakhine state.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced growing outrage on Tuesday in his largely Catholic nation after calling God "stupi…
Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to support the ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.
Thailand has carried out its first execution since 2009, the Department of Corrections said, killing a 26-year-old convicted murde…
Toyota said Wednesday it was investing $1 billion in Asia ride-share company Grab, as the Japanese automaker looks to expand beyon…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
South Korea will tighten its refugee laws, it said Friday, after protests over the arrival of hundreds of asylum-seekers who fled …
European Union leaders reached a crucial deal on steps to tackle migration during all-night talks Friday after resolving a bitter …
A long-awaited summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take place in Helsinki on …
World Cup holders Germany return home on Thursday desperately looking for answers following their historic exit, with head coach J…
The assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader was not a prank, Malaysian state prosecutors said Thur…
Criminal charges have been filed against a spy-turned-whistleblower who exposed a secret Australian bugging operation in East Timo…
A team of US military personnel and British divers joined rescue efforts at a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 children …
EU leaders face deep divisions on migration and the eurozone at a crucial summit in Brussels on Thursday that could decide the fat…
South Sudan President Salva Kiir and arch-foe Riek Machar agreed Wednesday to a "permanent" ceasefire to take effect wit…