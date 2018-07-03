UNICEF Chief Condemns Yemen 'Carnage', with 2,200 Children Killed

Geneva: The UN slammed Tuesday the devastating impact of Yemen's three-year conflict on children, with some 2,200 minors killed, and many more going hungry, forced to fight or dying from preventable diseases.
"The relentless conflict in Yemen has pushed a country already on the brink deep into the abyss," warned Henrietta Fore, the executive director of the UN children's agency.
