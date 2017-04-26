China Launches First Domestically Built Aircraft Carrier: Media

Metrotvnews.com, Beijing: China has launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, state media said Wednesday, as the country seeks to transform its navy into a force capable of projecting power onto the high seas.
Adorned with colourful ribbons, the Type 001A ship "transferred from dry dock into the water at a launch ceremony" in the northeastern port city of Dalian, according to official broadcaster CCTV.
China executed more people in 2016 than all other nations combined, Amnesty International said Tuesday, even as death penalties in…
Thailand's king will sign off on the country's new constitution later Thursday, a document touted by the junta as a cure f…
South Korea has successfully test-fired a home-developed ballistic missile with a range long enough to hit any part of North Korea…
North Korea has warned it will retaliate if the global community ramps up sanctions over its latest round of weapons tests.
South Korea, Japan and the US held a joint naval exercise Monday aimed at countering missile threats from North Korean submarines,…
A Japanese whaling fleet returned to port Friday after an annual Antarctic hunt that killed more than 300 of the mammals as Tokyo …
Nine Malaysians freed by Pyongyang made an emotional return home Friday, after Kuala Lumpur sent back the body of the assassinated…
For decades Myanmar's people dreamed of democracy, but a year into office Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government is struggl…
A new North Korean missile test failed on Wednesday, the South's defence ministry said, two weeks after Pyongyang launched fou…
North Korea's latest rocket engine test showed "meaningful progress" in its missile capabilities, Seoul said Monday,…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
Brazilian military police in front of Congress hurled tear gas at thousands of indigenous protesters.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir announced Monday that President Joko Widodo will visit the Philippines this week.
Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders, many braving heavy rain, turned out Tuesday to mark the Gallipoli landing and to pay …
Support for Scottish independence has plummeted ahead of a snap election designed to embolden the British government for forthcomi…
Pro-European Emmanuel Macron is set to face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential run-off, results showed…
French voters flocked to the polls under heavy security Sunday in the first round of a highly unpredictable presidential election …
The arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a US "priority," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, as media reports…
A known terror suspect shot dead a French policeman and wounded two others on Paris's Champs Elysees in an attack claimed by t…
New clashes erupted Thursday between Venezuelan riot police and President Nicolas Maduro's opponents, inflaming tensions after…
US Vice President Mike Pence visited Istiqlal Mosque in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.