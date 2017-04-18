Trump Congratulates Erdogan on Referendum Win

Indo Barometer's latest survey showed that President Joko Widodo's approval rating reached 66.4 percent this month.
Lawmakers are optimistic that the parliament can complete the General Election Bill on schedule.
Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) member and former Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman KH Hasyim Muzadi passed away at 6.15 AM…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received several state institution leaders at freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesda…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet with Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto in the near future.
Former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Antasari Azhar has claimed that former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono kne…
The Democratic Party has criticized the Home Ministry for allowing incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) to ret…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has ensured that the February 11 action will not turn into a political demonstration.
Muslim groups will concentrate the February 11 rally at the Istiqlal Mosque.
Muslim groups will hold a massive street rally before the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Seven people were injured when two bomb explosions rocked a petrol station in a southern Philippine city near rebel enclaves.
US Vice President Mike Pence used a visit to the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas Monday to declare "all opt…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a historic referendum on Sunday that will tighten his grip on power, but the k…
The 'Yes' campaign to give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded powers was ahead of its rival Sunday in a bitte…
Tens of thousands of Orthodox pilgrims gathered at Christianity's most holy site under heavy police guard Saturday for the tra…
The Philippine military announced plans to create all-Muslim fighting units on Saturday, with quotas from the Catholic country'…
Turkey's top politicians made a final effort on Saturday to sway undecided voters in a frenetic end to campaigning a day ahead…
The US military's largest non-nuclear bomb killed dozens of Islamic State militants as it smashed their mountain hideouts, Afg…
The United States is assessing military options in response to North Korea's weapons programs, a White House foreign policy ad…
The US military on Thursday dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, targeting an Islamic State complex in Af…