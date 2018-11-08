Jokowi to Join 17 Meetings during 33rd ASEAN Summit

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to join at least 17 meetings when attending the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.



The event will take place in Singapore from November 13-15. It will gather ASEAN member countries and their dialogue partners.

"President Joko Widodo will join at least 17 meetings which include meetings between ASEAN member countries as well as meetings between ASEAN members and their dialogue partners," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir told a press briefing on Thursday."President Joko Widodo will underline that ASEAN is a family especially in dealing with issues that currently occur in the region," he added.On the sidelines of the forum, the former Jakarta governor will hold three bilateral meetings with leaders from Chile, Australia and Japan. In addition to that, he will hold a pull aside meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.(WAH)