En
Burger

Most Popular

Former Home Minister Summoned as Witness by KPK

Former Home Minister Summoned as Witness by KPK

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

President Jokowi Inaugurates 16 New Ambassadors

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    07 Januari 2019 14:02 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
President Jokowi Inaugurates 16 New Ambassadors
Some of the new ambassadors are Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir and Muhammadiyah official Hajriyanto Thohari.

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 16 ambassadors to friendly countries at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Monday, January 9, 2018.

The 16 ambassadors were inaugurated based on Presidential Decree Number 1/P/2019 on the Appointment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia.

Baca juga
Here are the list of the 16 new ambassadors:

1. Abdul kadir Jaelani (Indonesian Ambassador to Canada)
2. Abdurachman Hudiono Dimas Wahab (Indonesian Ambassador to Hungary)
3. Al busyra Basnur (Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia accredited to Djibouti and the African Union) 
4. Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir (Indonesian Ambassador to France accredited to Andorra, Monaco and Unesco)
5. Cheppy T Wartono (Indonesian Ambassador to Mexico accredited to Guatemala, Belize and El Salvador)
6. Dewa Made Juniarta Satrawan (Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe accredited to Zambia)
7. Edy Yusup (Indonesian Ambassador to Brazil)
8. Hajriyanto Thohari (Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon)
9. Julang Pujianto (Indonesian Ambassador to Suriname accredited to Guyana) 
10. Lalu Muhammad Iqbal (Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey)
11. Mahendra Siregar (Indonesian Ambassador to the United States)
12. Muhammad Anshor (Indonesian Ambassador to Chile)
13. Siti Nugraha Mauludiah (Indonesian Ambassador to Poland)
14. Sunaryo Kartadinata (Indonesian Ambassador to Uzbekistan accredited to Kyrgizstan)
15. Tri Tharyat (Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait)
16. Wajid Fauzi (Indonesian Ambassador to Syria)



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0771 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv