ASEAN Committed to Support AICHR

Jakarta: ASEAN member countries are committed to support the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commision on Human Rights (AICHR) which is designed to promote and protect human rights.



"All countries have the same commitment to promote and protect human rights," said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Singapore on Friday.

According to the ministry, Retno will return to Indonesia on August 4. In Jakarta, She will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Pancasila Building.

"We repeatedly declared our commitment to support AICHR," the Indonesian top diplomat told reporters on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting and related meetings.According to her, AICHR needs sufficient budget to implement its programs. In addition, the agency also needs strong political supports to improve its performance.Retno departed from Jakarta to Singapore on Tuesday. She attended a series of meetings during the visit.(WAH)