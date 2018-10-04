Malaysian Air Force Delivers Aid to Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: The Royal Malaysian Air Force has deployed its Airbus A400M aircraft to help relief efforts following Friday's devastating earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.



"We will deliver aid from Jakarta to Palu at least twice a day," said Subang Airbase commander Brigadier General Datuk Muhammad Mudzamir Ong Abdullah in a written statement on Thursday.

"The mission will include 23 crew and five media representatives," he added.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 1,407 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier instructed his administration to accept aid from foreign countries. The government then established a task force to identify the most needed relief items in the affected areas."Last night, President @jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world. Pls message me at my social media accounts or email:tom@bkpm.go.id #PaluTsunami #PALUDONGGALA," Lembong said on his Twitter account on Monday."Please note: I’m only coordinating INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE SECTOR (corporates and investors), under Coordinating Minister @wiranto1947 National Task Force. Gov2Gov will be coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs @Kemlu_RI Military2Military by National Army @Puspen_TNI etc. etc." he added.(WAH)