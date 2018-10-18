Saudi FM to Visit Indonesia Next Week

Jakarta: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir has confirmed that Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel ibn Ahmed Al-Jubeir will visit Indonesia on October 23.



Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will hold a joint commission meeting (SKB) in the city of Jakarta. The two government will discuss various bilateral issues in the forum.

"Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will focus on issues related to the protection of Indonesian citizens and migrant workers. The two foreign ministries may discuss about Indonesian citizes who are facing death penalty in Saudi Arabia," the spokesperson told a press briefing on Thursday."We need to hold this SKB meeting. We want to evaluate our bilateral cooperation," he added.It is Jubeir's second visit to the archipelago. Saudi Arabia is Indonesia's largest trade partner in the Middle East region.(WAH)