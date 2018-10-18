Saudi FM to Visit Indonesia Next Week

Jakarta: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir has confirmed that Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel ibn Ahmed Al-Jubeir will visit Indonesia on October 23.
Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will hold a joint commission meeting (SKB) in the city of Jakarta. The two government will discuss various bilateral issues in the forum.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has conveyed the country's condolences over the passing of Vietnamese President Tran…
The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday handed over three Indonesian sailors released by Abu Sayyaf militant group to their respective f…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her German counterpart Heiko Mass during a working visit to Germany o…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Congolese counterpart Leonard She Okitundu Lundula at the Pancasi…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has criticized Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement on movin…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has summoned Australian Ambassador in Indonesia Gary Quinlan to ask about the possible transfer of …
Indonesia is committed to provide assistance of more than Rp110 Billion or $ 7 Million to support Palestine, Foreign Minister Retn…
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has urged the Australian government to respect the peace process between Palestine and Isra…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday visited the city of Palu to learn about the destruction caused by the …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the ho…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to join the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the International Mo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …