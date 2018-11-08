En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi Receives Weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan

Jokowi Receives Weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan

President Jokowi Receives Credentials from 13 Foreign Ambassadors

President Jokowi Receives Credentials from 13 Foreign Ambassadors

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

President Jokowi Receives Credentials from 13 Foreign Ambassadors

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    08 November 2018 13:53 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
President Jokowi Receives Credentials from 13 Foreign Ambassadors
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received letters of credentials from ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary from 13 countries at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the Credential Room at the Merdeka Palace. The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and other high-ranking officials.

Baca juga
As many as eight ambassadors are from European countries They are Stephane De Loecker of Belgium, Jari Sinkari of Findland, Marina Berg of Sweden, Kurt Kunz of Swiss, Olivia Leslie of Ireland and Peter Schoof of Germany, Mehmed Halilovic of Bosnia Herzegovina and Martha Mavrommati of Cyprus.

The remaining five ambassadors are from the other regions. They are Abdallah Suliman Abdallah Anu Romman of Jordan, Gerardo Prato of Uriguay, Akua Sekyiwa Ahenkora of Ghana, Makarimi Abissola Adechoubou of Benin and Jenderal Lineo Poopa of Lesotho.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0400 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv