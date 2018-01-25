Spain Takes Step to Block Puigdemont's Catalan Comeback Bid

Madrid: Spain said Thursday it plans to challenge in court Carles Puigdemont's attempt to make a comeback as Catalan leader as he is wanted for his role in the region's failed independence drive.
Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in October after the Catalan parliament declared independence, was picked as candidate to lead the region again this week after December elections saw separatist parties win an absolute majority.
Germany's central bank has said it will include China's yuan in its reserves, giving another boost to Beijing's drive …
Spain is set to replace the United States as the world's second tourism destination while France has retained the top spot, th…
Spain's prime minister warned Monday that Madrid would maintain unpopular direct control of Catalonia if the former regional l…
The German economy grew 2.2 percent in 2017, enjoying its fastest rate of expansion since 2011, official data for Europe's top…
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to Paris on Friday for talks with France's Emmanuel Macron aimed at improv…
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives resume on Wednesday drawn-out talks with Germany's second biggest party aimed at …
A top European Central Bank official on Wednesday called for governments to regulate and tax bitcoin, labelling the cryptocurrency…
Pope Francis in his Christmas eve mass Sunday urged the world's 1.3 billion Catholics not to ignore the plight of mi…
Catalan separatists won a crucial snap poll Thursday, plunging their region into further uncertainty after a failed independence b…
The EU's top court ruled on Wednesday that Uber is an ordinary transportation company instead of an app and should be regulate…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The UN will make a fresh push from Thursday to jump-start Syrian peace talks, as violence continues to rage in a seven-year-old wa…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo discussed a wide range of bilateral issues during a state visit to Sri Lanka on January 2…
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he "would love to" be questioned under oath by Russia collusion prosecutor Robert …
The Foreign Ministry has requested the Malaysian government to provide consular access to an Indonesian man accussed of joining IS…
Thai police rejected criticism of efforts to root out human trafficking in the kingdom's multi-billion dollar seafood industry…
Thousands more have fled an erupting volcano in the Philippines, relief workers said Wednesday, as foreign tourists arrived to wat…
The government has sent another batch of humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugess in Bangladesh.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has kicked off a seven-day trip to the South Asia region.
After Turkey assaulted a relatively peaceful Kurdish enclave of northern Syria, regional leaders fear the world will abandon them …
Millions of Hindu devotees are gathering in northern India for the Magh Mela, one of the world's biggest religious festivals i…