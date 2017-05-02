Erdogan Rejoins Turkey Ruling Party After Near 3-Year Absence

Metrotvnews.com, Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejoined the ruling party on Tuesday after an absence of almost three years, the first major change to come into effect following a controversial vote to boost his powers.
Erdogan last month narrowly won a referendum on sweeping consitutional changes to create a presidential system in Turkey with just over 51 percent of the vote.
The 'Yes' campaign to give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded powers was ahead of its rival Sunday in a bitte…
Tens of thousands of Orthodox pilgrims gathered at Christianity's most holy site under heavy police guard Saturday for the tra…
Turkey's top politicians made a final effort on Saturday to sway undecided voters in a frenetic end to campaigning a day ahead…
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said a suspected chemical weapons attack was a "fabrication" to justify a US military s…
Russia on Wednesday vetoed a UN resolution demanding the Syrian government cooperate with an investigation of a suspected chemical…
President Bashar al-Assad should not be part of Syria's future, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday, as G7 allies…
Turkey said on Tuesday that tests proved the deadly nerve agent sarin was used in a suspected chemical attack in northwestern Syri…
A rocket fired from Egypt's Sinai crashed into Israel Monday, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, as aut…
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency following twin church bombings by the Islamic S…
The Indonesian government has urged all parties to use peaceful means to resolve Syrian conflict.
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Iran will maintain its support for the Syrian government despite the deaths of hundreds of its advisers and volunteers in the six-…
The European Union (EU) and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) have vowed to improve the EU-ASEAN interregional c…
Algerians go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new parliament amid concerns that a low turnout will mar a vote which officials s…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will Tuesday meet President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in her first visit to …
Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit warned Monday that Iran and Israel were the main beneficiaries of turmoil across the Arab world…
South Korea and the United States wrapped up their annual large-scale military drills on Sunday, but continued a separate joint na…
European Union leaders unanimously adopted their Brexit strategy at a special summit in Brussels on Saturday, in a show of unity a…
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump have been in "constant touch", Beijing said Friday, ref…
Pope Francis flies to Egypt Friday for a visit aimed at fostering reconciliation with the Muslim world against the backdrop of rec…
ASEAN foreign ministers have expressed grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula.