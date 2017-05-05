Japan to Offer Patrol Planes to Malaysia: Report

Metrotvnews.com, Tokyo: Japan plans to donate retired military patrol aircraft to Malaysia, a report said Friday, as alliances strengthen in response to China's maritime claims.
The two countries are among a number in the region stepping up defence cooperation against what they see as Beijing's aggressive stance on the high seas.
South Korea and the United States wrapped up their annual large-scale military drills on Sunday, but continued a separate joint na…
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump have been in "constant touch", Beijing said Friday, ref…
ASEAN foreign ministers have expressed grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hosts Southeast Asian leaders this week, and there is much interest in how the popular politi…
The Philippines has asked South Korea to donate a decommissioned warship to Manila, the defence department said Thursday, to help …
China has launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, state media said Wednesday, as the country seeks to…
US Vice President Mike Pence reiterated his country's commitment to the security of Japan on Tuesday, as North Korea intensifi…
US Vice President Mike Pence used a visit to the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas Monday to declare "all opt…
The Philippine military announced plans to create all-Muslim fighting units on Saturday, with quotas from the Catholic country'…
The United States is assessing military options in response to North Korea's weapons programs, a White House foreign policy ad…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
In Morocco's neglected Rif region, where outrage erupted last year over the gruesome death of a fishmonger, calls for justice …
Russia, Iran and Turkey on Thursday signed an agreement on setting up four safe zones in Syria that the United Nations described a…
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe insisted on Thursday that his country is not a failed state and accused the US of being fragile…
Hardline Myanmar monk Wirathu, once dubbed the "face of Buddhist terror" for his anti-Muslim diatribes, toured Rakhine State on Th…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi arrived in Washington DC, the United States on Wednesday.
North Korean state media have issued a stinging denunciation of the country's chief ally and diplomatic backer China, saying B…
Dozens of black veils dotted a freshly laid sand berm in northern Syria, ditched by women fleeing the Islamic State group's ba…
Pointy-eared and short-haired, the Jindo dog is a symbol of South Korea, where breeders and authorities keep its bloodline even pu…
Tens of thousands gathered in Hong Kong Wednesday for one of its most colourful festivals, a whirlwind of music and costume culmin…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with UN Director General Michael Moller in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, May 2, 20…