Trump Strikes Syria After "Chemical" Attack

Metrotvnews.com, Damascus: President Donald Trump ordered a massive military strike on a Syrian air base on Thursday in retaliation for a "barbaric" chemical attack he blamed on President Bashar al-Assad.
In a brief televised address delivered hours after the UN Security Council failed to agree on a prove into the apparent chemical attack, Trump confirmed the US strike on Syria and urged "all civilized nations" to unite to end the bloodshed in the country.
US President Donald Trump shelved Washington's years-long quest for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict W…
Turkey has demanded Indonesia to close nine schools which have links with influential Turkish cleric, Fethullah Gulen.
Middle East study professor from University of Indonesia, Yon Machmudi, mentioned Saudi Arabia-Iran rivalry also influences Indone…
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
President Donald Trump greeted Xi Jinping to his Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago with a smile and a handshake Thursday, as cordiality…
Thailand's king will sign off on the country's new constitution later Thursday, a document touted by the junta as a cure f…
South Korea has successfully test-fired a home-developed ballistic missile with a range long enough to hit any part of North Korea…
Aung San Suu Kyi has denied the ethnic cleansing of Myanmar's Muslim minority.
The strike raises pressure on President Mauricio Macri as he struggles to help Argentina recover from recession ahead of mid-term …
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta o…
Indonesian President Joko Widodo received Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, April 5, 2015. …
The parliament in Strasbourg, France, is set to back a call by EU leaders for Britain to first agree to divorce terms before strik…
The Foreign Ministry has condemned a terror attack at a subway station in Saint Petersburg, Russia that killed 11 people and injur…
North Korea has warned it will retaliate if the global community ramps up sanctions over its latest round of weapons tests.