Japan Cabinet Approves Bill Allowing Emperor's Abdication

Metrotvnews.com, Tokyo: The Japanese government on Friday approved a one-off bill allowing ageing Emperor Akihito to step down from the Chrysanthemum Throne, in the first such abdication in two centuries.
The bill will now be sent to parliament for debate and likely receive swift final approval, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet signed off on the legislation.
China was basking in praise Monday for its new Silk Road even as some countries raised concerns over the project seen as boosting …
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday launched another tirade against corrupt police who are the frontline troops in h…
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In was sworn in on Wednesday, just a day after a landslide election victory, and immediat…
The projected winner of South Korea's presidential election is a former special forces soldier, pro-democracy activist and hum…
Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In won South Korea's presidential election by a landslide, an exit poll predi…
Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the honorary freedom of the City of London on Monday, as a small group of demonstrators protested out…
Japan plans to donate retired military patrol aircraft to Malaysia, a report said Friday, as alliances strengthen in response to C…
Hardline Myanmar monk Wirathu, once dubbed the "face of Buddhist terror" for his anti-Muslim diatribes, toured Rakhine State on Th…
North Korean state media have issued a stinging denunciation of the country's chief ally and diplomatic backer China, saying B…
Pointy-eared and short-haired, the Jindo dog is a symbol of South Korea, where breeders and authorities keep its bloodline even pu…
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
Polls opened in Iran on Friday with voters set to give their verdict on President Hassan Rouhani's policy of opening up to the…
The competing claims to the sea, which is believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits, have for decades made it one of Asia'…
China's foreign minister urged South Korea's new government on Thursday to remove "obstacles" to good relations …
French President Emmanuel Macron's new centrist party has stretched its lead in the polls ahead of parliamentary elections nex…
Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Central and Eastern Europe affairs director Witjaksono Adji has confirmed that Swedish King Carl…
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow could provide a recording of the exchange between Foreign Minister Ser…
Saudi Arabia has invited Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted for alleged war crimes, to a summit with US President Do…
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite visited Parliament Building complex in South Jakarta on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite at Freedom Palace in Central …
Chelsea Manning, the transgender army private jailed for one of the largest leaks of classified documents in US history, is set to…