WHO Urged ASEAN Realize Universal Healthcare Coverage

   •    05 April 2018 12:58 WIB
WHO Urged ASEAN Realize Universal Healthcare Coverage
ASEAN Leaders at the meeting with Australia March 17, 2018 (Photo: AFP).

Jakarta: The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to realize universal healthcare coverage by offering quality health services to everyone, at anytime, and anywhere without financial difficulties.
 
"Universal healthcare coverage is the cornerstone to improving one's health and well-being as the most fundamental right of every individual," WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia Poonam Khetrapal Singh noted in a press release received in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
Singh also highlighted the importance of universal health coverage for realizing welfare of the state, as healthier people will boost economic productivity.
 
This is in accordance with this year's theme "The Coverage of Universal Health: For Every Citizen, Wherever They Are" of World Health Day that is celebrated on Apr 7 every year.
 
Universal health coverage has been WHO's premier program in Southeast Asia since 2014. For several years, WHO member states have implemented various initiatives to improve access to basic healthcare despite having to face considerable challenges.
 
"Nearly half of the population in Southeast Asia still does not have full access to basic health services," Singh pointed out.
 
According to Singh, the underprivileged and rural communities have more limited access than those from the high-income bracket and urban residents. (Antara)


