India Slams WhatsApp over Deadly Rumours

New Delhi: India has told WhatsApp to take "immediate action" after a spate of horrific lynchings sparked by false rumours being shared on the hugely popular smartphone messaging service.
More than 25 people have been killed in India in recent months after rumours were spread on smartphones about child kidnappers, thieves and sexual predators.
An India forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant s…
Dozens of peace protesters arrived in Kabul on Monday after walking hundreds of kilometres across war-battered Afghanistan, as the…
Narendra Modi, whose supporters boast of his physical prowess and indifference to sleep, has shared the secrets to his morning fit…
When the water truck finally chugged into the Delhi slum, there was a stampede. It is a scene repeated daily across India as tempe…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
A white African lioness stares blankly at the spectators crowded outside her small, steel-barred cage, her extraordinary coat dott…
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged with corruption on Wednesday for allegedly accepting millions of dollars i…
A new video of a youth football team trapped in the bowels of a Thai cave emerged Wednesday showing the boys laughing and saying t…
The UN slammed Tuesday the devastating impact of Yemen's three-year conflict on children, with some 2,200 minors killed, and m…
The foreign ministers of Iran and five world powers still party to the 2015 nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Friday for talks o…
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested by anti-corruption investigators Tuesday, officials said, the latest dram…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel survived a bruising challenge to her authority with a compromise deal on immigration but faced cha…
Food and medical help reached 13 members of a Thai youth football team found rake thin but alive, huddled on a ledge deep inside a…
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he heard "unimaginable" accounts of atrocities during a visit Monday to Bangl…